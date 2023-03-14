    Credit Suisse räumt Fehler ein


    Logo der Credit Suisse, über dts NachrichtenagenturDie Schweizer Großbank Credit Suisse hat am Dienstag ihren Geschäftsbericht für das Jahr 2022 veröffentlicht - und darin Fehler eingeräumt. "Based upon its review and evaluation, the Group’s management has concluded that, as of December 31, 2022, the Group’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective as it did not design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyze the risk of material misstatements in its financial statements", heißt es darin. Und weiter: "The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG concluded that this material weakness could result in misstatements of account balances or disclosures that would result in a material misstatement to the annual financial statements of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG that potentially would not be prevented or detected."

    Die Credit Suisse war in den letzten Tagen im Zuge des Abverkaufs von Bankaktien nach der Pleite von zwei US-Banken besonders kräftig gebeutelt worden. Allerdings geht es schon seit Jahren mit dem Aktienkurs fast kontinuierlich bergab.

    Foto: Logo der Credit Suisse, über dts Nachrichtenagentur

     

     

